StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th.

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Stock Up 2.5 %

ARTW stock opened at $2.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.15 million, a P/E ratio of 23.11 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Art’s-Way Manufacturing has a 12 month low of $1.80 and a 12 month high of $7.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.43.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Art’s-Way Manufacturing ( NASDAQ:ARTW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.14 million during the quarter. Art’s-Way Manufacturing had a net margin of 1.47% and a return on equity of 4.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Art’s-Way Manufacturing by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 24,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 5,855 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in Art’s-Way Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Art’s-Way Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Art’s-Way Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Art’s-Way Manufacturing by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 55,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 16,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.89% of the company’s stock.

Art's-Way Manufacturing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Art's-Way Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and sells agricultural equipment, specialized modular science buildings, and steel cutting tools in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Agricultural Products, Modular Buildings, and Tools. The Agricultural Products segment offers various specialized farm machinery, including portable and stationary animal feed processing equipment and related attachments; hay and forage equipment, such as forage boxes, bale processors, running gears, and dump boxes; manure spreaders; sugar beet harvesting equipment; dirt work equipment; and after-market service parts.

