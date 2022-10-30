AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.
AstroNova Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ ALOT opened at $11.95 on Friday. AstroNova has a twelve month low of $10.97 and a twelve month high of $18.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.26. The company has a market capitalization of $87.80 million, a PE ratio of -597.25 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.
AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. AstroNova had a positive return on equity of 0.43% and a negative net margin of 0.14%. The firm had revenue of $32.26 million for the quarter.
About AstroNova
AstroNova, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty printers, and data acquisition and analysis systems in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Central and South America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Product Identification (PI) and Test & Measurement (T&M).
