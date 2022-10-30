AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ALOT opened at $11.95 on Friday. AstroNova has a twelve month low of $10.97 and a twelve month high of $18.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.26. The company has a market capitalization of $87.80 million, a PE ratio of -597.25 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. AstroNova had a positive return on equity of 0.43% and a negative net margin of 0.14%. The firm had revenue of $32.26 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALOT. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA increased its holdings in shares of AstroNova by 0.6% in the second quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 181,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in AstroNova by 13.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 2,524 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in AstroNova by 0.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 543,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,251,000 after buying an additional 3,388 shares during the period. Grace & White Inc. NY boosted its position in AstroNova by 7.4% during the second quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 136,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after buying an additional 9,381 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in AstroNova during the first quarter valued at about $167,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.27% of the company’s stock.

AstroNova, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty printers, and data acquisition and analysis systems in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Central and South America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Product Identification (PI) and Test & Measurement (T&M).

