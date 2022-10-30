StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN)

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Xinyuan Real Estate Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of Xinyuan Real Estate stock opened at $0.44 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.75. Xinyuan Real Estate has a 12 month low of $0.30 and a 12 month high of $1.23.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xinyuan Real Estate

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Xinyuan Real Estate stock. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. (NYSE:XIN – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 22,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

About Xinyuan Real Estate

Xinyuan Real Estate Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in residential real estate development and construction in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. It develops residential projects, such as multi-layer apartment buildings, sub-high-rise apartment buildings, high-rise apartment buildings; and auxiliary services and amenities, such as retail outlets, leisure and health facilities, kindergartens, and schools, as well as office, mixed-use, and commercial properties.

