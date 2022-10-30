StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.

ADDvantage Technologies Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AEY opened at $1.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.52 million, a P/E ratio of -13.07 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. ADDvantage Technologies Group has a 52 week low of $1.05 and a 52 week high of $2.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.56.

Get ADDvantage Technologies Group alerts:

ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. ADDvantage Technologies Group had a negative return on equity of 45.74% and a negative net margin of 2.12%. The business had revenue of $27.79 million during the quarter.

ADDvantage Technologies Group Company Profile

ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and services electronics and hardware for the telecommunications industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wireless Infrastructure Services and Telecommunications. The Wireless Infrastructure Services segment provides turn-key wireless infrastructure services for U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ADDvantage Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADDvantage Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.