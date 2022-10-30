Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on TV. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $11.50 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.64.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Stock Up 3.0 %

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. stock opened at $5.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a 12-month low of $5.02 and a 12-month high of $11.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.84 and its 200 day moving average is $7.68. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 1.01, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.32.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. ( NYSE:TV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.22. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. had a net margin of 64.22% and a return on equity of 3.81%. The company had revenue of $925.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.38 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TV. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 19.0% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,965,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,795,000 after purchasing an additional 954,438 shares in the last quarter. Moneda USA Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the first quarter worth approximately $8,288,000. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 97.0% during the second quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC now owns 1,084,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,873,000 after acquiring an additional 534,107 shares in the last quarter. Bleichroeder LP raised its stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 100.0% during the first quarter. Bleichroeder LP now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,700,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the second quarter worth approximately $3,408,000. 41.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking world. It operates in four segments: Cable, Sky, Content, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system and telecommunication facilities; provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone and mobile services subscription, as well as local and national advertising sales; and offers data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.

