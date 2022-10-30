Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Horizon Global Trading Up 2.2 %
Horizon Global stock opened at $0.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.24 million, a P/E ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.84. Horizon Global has a 1-year low of $0.60 and a 1-year high of $8.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.98.
Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $181.22 million for the quarter.
About Horizon Global
Horizon Global Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of towing, trailering, cargo management, and other related accessory products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Horizon Americas and Horizon Europe-Africa. The company provides towing products, such as hitches/tow bars, fifth wheels, gooseneck hitches, weight distribution systems, brake controllers, wiring harnesses, draw bars, ball mounts, crossbars, security products, and other towing accessories.
