Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Horizon Global Trading Up 2.2 %

Horizon Global stock opened at $0.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.24 million, a P/E ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.84. Horizon Global has a 1-year low of $0.60 and a 1-year high of $8.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.98.

Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $181.22 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HZN. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Horizon Global by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,912,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,118,000 after buying an additional 28,336 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Horizon Global by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 490,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,799,000 after buying an additional 11,231 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Horizon Global by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 226,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 24,300 shares during the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Horizon Global by 71.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 37,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 15,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Global during the 1st quarter worth about $184,000. Institutional investors own 63.09% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Global Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of towing, trailering, cargo management, and other related accessory products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Horizon Americas and Horizon Europe-Africa. The company provides towing products, such as hitches/tow bars, fifth wheels, gooseneck hitches, weight distribution systems, brake controllers, wiring harnesses, draw bars, ball mounts, crossbars, security products, and other towing accessories.

