Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on HASI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $67.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.20.

Get Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital alerts:

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE HASI opened at $27.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 28.13, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.40. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a 52-week low of $21.56 and a 52-week high of $65.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 18.15 and a current ratio of 18.16.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital ( NYSE:HASI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.16. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 38.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Marc T. Pangburn bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.95 per share, for a total transaction of $99,875.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 49,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,960,386.45. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Marc T. Pangburn acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.95 per share, for a total transaction of $99,875.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,960,386.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Eckel acquired 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.75 per share, for a total transaction of $100,625.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 537,807 shares in the company, valued at $23,529,056.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HASI. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 1,250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include building or facility that reduce energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation and energy storage or energy efficiency improvements, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems (HVAC), as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.