StockNews.com Upgrades Timken (NYSE:TKR) to Strong-Buy

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

TKR has been the topic of several other research reports. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Timken from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Citigroup increased their price target on Timken to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Timken from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Timken from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.00.

Shares of NYSE:TKR opened at $70.47 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.33 and a 200-day moving average of $61.04. The firm has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.53. Timken has a twelve month low of $50.85 and a twelve month high of $78.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Timken ( NYSE:TKR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.32. Timken had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 8.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Timken will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Timken news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 8,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.78, for a total transaction of $583,529.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,891,626.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Timken news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 8,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.78, for a total value of $583,529.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,659 shares in the company, valued at $5,891,626.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 7,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.36, for a total transaction of $503,718.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 339,843 shares in the company, valued at $22,891,824.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TKR. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Timken in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Timken during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Timken in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Timken in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in Timken by 4,865.7% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 19,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 18,733 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end-users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

