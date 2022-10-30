North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) Receives $23.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA – Get Rating) (TSE:NOA) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.83.

NOA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Atb Cap Markets cut shares of North American Construction Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$26.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of North American Construction Group to C$20.00 in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of North American Construction Group to C$22.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of North American Construction Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th.

Shares of NYSE NOA opened at $12.50 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $355.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. North American Construction Group has a 52 week low of $9.20 and a 52 week high of $17.79.

North American Construction Group ( NYSE:NOA Get Rating ) (TSE:NOA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.10). North American Construction Group had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 7.88%. The firm had revenue of $131.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that North American Construction Group will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.61%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc increased its holdings in shares of North American Construction Group by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 209,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,036,000 after acquiring an additional 24,800 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in North American Construction Group in the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in North American Construction Group in the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in North American Construction Group in the 1st quarter valued at $149,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in North American Construction Group by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 830,112 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,037,000 after buying an additional 144,807 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.27% of the company’s stock.

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides equipment maintenance, and mining and heavy construction services in Canada, the United States, and Australia. The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

