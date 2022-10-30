Brokers Issue Forecasts for CONMED Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:CNMD)

CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of CONMED in a report released on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Li now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $3.22 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.31. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for CONMED’s current full-year earnings is $3.32 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for CONMED’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.42 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.22 EPS.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76. CONMED had a negative net margin of 10.93% and a positive return on equity of 13.94%. The business had revenue of $277.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.78 million.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CNMD. StockNews.com raised shares of CONMED from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of CONMED from $123.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of CONMED from $118.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of CONMED from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.25.

Shares of CONMED stock opened at $80.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.82. CONMED has a twelve month low of $73.02 and a twelve month high of $159.11. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.50.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in CONMED by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 25,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after purchasing an additional 5,173 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in shares of CONMED by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 12,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of CONMED by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of CONMED in the 3rd quarter worth $1,006,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of CONMED by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, VP Stanley W. Peters III sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.90, for a total value of $756,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 63 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,356.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Stanley W. Peters III sold 7,500 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.90, for a total transaction of $756,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 63 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,356.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Curt R. Hartman sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.94, for a total value of $328,790.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $967,488.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio is -20.20%.

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and PopLok Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide unique clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

