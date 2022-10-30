IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG) Receives C$2.91 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG – Get Rating) (NYSE:IAG) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$2.91.

IMG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. National Bankshares upped their target price on IAMGOLD from C$2.10 to C$2.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on IAMGOLD from C$4.00 to C$3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th.

Get IAMGOLD alerts:

IAMGOLD Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of TSE IMG opened at C$1.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$934.05 million and a PE ratio of -2.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.68. IAMGOLD has a 52-week low of C$1.27 and a 52-week high of C$4.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.62 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.25.

IAMGOLD Company Profile

IAMGOLD ( TSE:IMG Get Rating ) (NYSE:IAG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The mining company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$426.30 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that IAMGOLD will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Rating)

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America, South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa; and Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 586 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for IAMGOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAMGOLD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.