Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK) Receives $21.04 Average Target Price from Analysts

Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.04.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on PLTK. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Playtika from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. MKM Partners lowered shares of Playtika from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Playtika from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Playtika from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Playtika from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th.
In other Playtika news, major shareholder Holding Uk Ltd Playtika II sold 27,943,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.58, for a total value of $323,590,802.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 184,260,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,133,742,345.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ PLTK opened at $9.82 on Thursday. Playtika has a 52-week low of $9.08 and a 52-week high of $30.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.74. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 13.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.36.
Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $659.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $679.44 million. Playtika had a negative return on equity of 92.35% and a net margin of 11.54%. As a group, analysts forecast that Playtika will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.
