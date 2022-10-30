Analysts Set Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:STWRY) Price Target at $26.75

Shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:STWRY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.75.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Software Aktiengesellschaft from €33.00 ($33.67) to €25.00 ($25.51) in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Software Aktiengesellschaft from €30.00 ($30.61) to €27.00 ($27.55) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Software Aktiengesellschaft from €40.00 ($40.82) to €26.00 ($26.53) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Barclays downgraded Software Aktiengesellschaft from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Oddo Bhf downgraded Software Aktiengesellschaft from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €29.00 ($29.59) price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 15th.

Software Aktiengesellschaft Stock Down 1.3 %

STWRY opened at $5.71 on Thursday. Software Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $4.97 and a fifty-two week high of $11.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.11 and a 200-day moving average of $7.13.

Software Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Software Aktiengesellschaft ( OTCMKTS:STWRY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $241.76 million during the quarter.

Software Aktiengesellschaft provides software development, licensing, maintenance, and IT services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Digital Business Platform, Adabas & Natural, and Professional Services. The company offers Internet of Things (IoT) and analytics solutions comprising Cumulocity IoT for integrating digital equipment and sensors through an IoT device management and application enablement platform, as well as provides streaming analytics for big data analytics in real time and solutions for predictive analytics, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning; and TrendMiner, an intuitive Web-based analytics platform for visualization of industrial processes and process data.

