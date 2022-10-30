Brokerages Set FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) PT at $418.38

Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $418.38.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $507.00 to $483.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $338.00 to $335.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th.

FactSet Research Systems Trading Up 1.6 %

FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $430.40 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. FactSet Research Systems has a 52 week low of $345.92 and a 52 week high of $495.39. The company has a market capitalization of $16.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $423.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $406.43.

FactSet Research Systems Announces Dividend

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The business services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.25 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $499.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.95 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 21.53% and a return on equity of 42.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.88 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems will post 14.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.73%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.92, for a total transaction of $1,062,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,694,580.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other FactSet Research Systems news, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.50, for a total transaction of $1,188,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $253,851. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.92, for a total value of $1,062,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,694,580.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,800 shares of company stock valued at $3,253,925 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FactSet Research Systems

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FDS. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 43,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,038,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $115,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 401.0% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 58,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,266,000 after purchasing an additional 46,584 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 29,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,907,000 after purchasing an additional 7,309 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,694,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,604,165,000 after purchasing an additional 89,401 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

About FactSet Research Systems

(Get Rating)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Featured Stories

