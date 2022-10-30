Brokerages Set Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY) Target Price at 10.30

Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is 10.30.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on OTLY shares. Barclays reduced their target price on Oatly Group from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut Oatly Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $3.43 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Oatly Group from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Oatly Group from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Oatly Group from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Oatly Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ OTLY opened at 2.17 on Thursday. Oatly Group has a fifty-two week low of 1.95 and a fifty-two week high of 13.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is 2.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is 3.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 0.87.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oatly Group

Oatly Group ( NASDAQ:OTLY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported -0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of -0.14 by 0.02. Oatly Group had a negative return on equity of 23.60% and a negative net margin of 39.99%. The business had revenue of 178.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 183.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Oatly Group will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OTLY. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Oatly Group by 3,034.7% in the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 9,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 9,104 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Oatly Group in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in Oatly Group by 257.6% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 13,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 9,423 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Oatly Group in the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in Oatly Group in the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. 22.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Oatly Group

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, frozen desserts, ice-creams, and yogurts; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oat drink in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including Cooking Cream, in regular and organic, Crème Fraiche, Whipping Cream, Vanilla Custard and Spreads in a variety of flavors.

