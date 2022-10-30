Brokerages Set Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY) Target Price at 10.30

Posted by on Oct 30th, 2022

Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLYGet Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is 10.30.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on OTLY shares. Barclays reduced their target price on Oatly Group from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut Oatly Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $3.43 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Oatly Group from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Oatly Group from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Oatly Group from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Oatly Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ OTLY opened at 2.17 on Thursday. Oatly Group has a fifty-two week low of 1.95 and a fifty-two week high of 13.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is 2.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is 3.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 0.87.

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLYGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported -0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of -0.14 by 0.02. Oatly Group had a negative return on equity of 23.60% and a negative net margin of 39.99%. The business had revenue of 178.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 183.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Oatly Group will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oatly Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OTLY. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Oatly Group by 3,034.7% in the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 9,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 9,104 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Oatly Group in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in Oatly Group by 257.6% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 13,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 9,423 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Oatly Group in the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in Oatly Group in the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. 22.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Oatly Group

(Get Rating)

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, frozen desserts, ice-creams, and yogurts; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oat drink in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including Cooking Cream, in regular and organic, Crème Fraiche, Whipping Cream, Vanilla Custard and Spreads in a variety of flavors.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY)

Receive News & Ratings for Oatly Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oatly Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.