CONMED Co. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $3.22 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:CNMD)

CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp lowered their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CONMED in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 26th. KeyCorp analyst M. Mishan now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $3.22 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.30. The consensus estimate for CONMED’s current full-year earnings is $3.32 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for CONMED’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.99 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.43 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.23 EPS.

Get CONMED alerts:

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76. CONMED had a positive return on equity of 13.94% and a negative net margin of 10.93%. The business had revenue of $277.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.78 million.

CONMED Stock Performance

Several other brokerages have also commented on CNMD. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on CONMED from $123.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com raised CONMED from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on CONMED from $118.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on CONMED in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded CONMED from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CONMED presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.25.

NYSE CNMD opened at $80.11 on Friday. CONMED has a 52-week low of $73.02 and a 52-week high of $159.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $85.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.82. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CONMED

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of CONMED by 25.6% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 25,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after purchasing an additional 5,173 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in shares of CONMED by 4.2% in the third quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 12,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CONMED by 3.7% in the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of CONMED in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,006,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CONMED by 14.6% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Stanley W. Peters III sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.90, for a total value of $756,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 63 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,356.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Curt R. Hartman sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.94, for a total transaction of $328,790.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,299 shares in the company, valued at $967,488.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stanley W. Peters III sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.90, for a total transaction of $756,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 63 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,356.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

CONMED Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -20.20%.

About CONMED

(Get Rating)

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and PopLok Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide unique clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CONMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.