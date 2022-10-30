Desjardins Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) – Research analysts at Desjardins upped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Canadian National Railway in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 26th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now expects that the transportation company will earn $5.44 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.33. The consensus estimate for Canadian National Railway’s current full-year earnings is $5.51 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.51 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.83 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.38 EPS.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 22.23% and a net margin of 29.99%. Canadian National Railway’s revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share.

CNI has been the subject of several other reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $128.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$166.00 to C$173.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $129.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $119.00 to $118.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $128.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.55.

Canadian National Railway stock opened at $119.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $115.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.70. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of $103.79 and a 52-week high of $137.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.86.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 40.55%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNI. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,344 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. raised its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 9,608 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,508 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Dempze Nancy E raised its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 33,270 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,464,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mattern Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

