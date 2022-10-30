F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.35 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of F.N.B. in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $1.35 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.34. The consensus estimate for F.N.B.’s current full-year earnings is $1.35 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for F.N.B.’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.30 EPS.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $379.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.67 million. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 27.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 EPS.

F.N.B. Price Performance

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on F.N.B. from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on F.N.B. from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on F.N.B. in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

F.N.B. stock opened at $14.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 1.03. F.N.B. has a 1 year low of $10.48 and a 1 year high of $14.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.42 and a 200-day moving average of $11.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On F.N.B.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,996,231 shares of the bank’s stock worth $497,953,000 after purchasing an additional 4,625,329 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,158,364 shares of the bank’s stock worth $437,721,000 after purchasing an additional 3,125,650 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,756,218 shares of the bank’s stock worth $233,515,000 after purchasing an additional 942,178 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,612,040 shares of the bank’s stock worth $219,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 11,810,133 shares of the bank’s stock worth $128,258,000 after purchasing an additional 71,621 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at F.N.B.

In other F.N.B. news, Director David J. Malone sold 29,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total value of $401,080.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 89,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,212,779.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director William B. Campbell acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.95 per share, for a total transaction of $47,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 124,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,490,559.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David J. Malone sold 29,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total value of $401,080.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 89,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,212,779.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

F.N.B. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is 42.48%.

About F.N.B.

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

Further Reading

