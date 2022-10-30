Scotiabank Cuts First National Financial (TSE:FN) Price Target to C$35.00

First National Financial (TSE:FN – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Scotiabank from C$37.00 to C$35.00 in a report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on FN. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of First National Financial from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of First National Financial from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on shares of First National Financial from C$43.00 to C$36.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th.

Shares of TSE:FN opened at C$34.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5,933.00, a current ratio of 8.24 and a quick ratio of 8.03. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.27. First National Financial has a 12 month low of C$32.12 and a 12 month high of C$45.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$36.59 and its 200 day moving average price is C$36.43.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a $0.196 dividend. This represents a $2.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. First National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.94%.

In other First National Financial news, insider FNSC Holdings Inc. purchased 652 shares of First National Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$38.42 per share, with a total value of C$25,047.23. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 7,748,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$297,653,007.23.

First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services commercial and residential mortgages in Canada. The company operates in two segments, Residential and Commercial segments. It offers single-family residential, and multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages.

