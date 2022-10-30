BMO Capital Markets Trims First National Financial (TSE:FN) Target Price to C$33.00

First National Financial (TSE:FN – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$36.00 to C$33.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of First National Financial from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of First National Financial from C$37.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on shares of First National Financial from C$43.00 to C$36.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th.

Get First National Financial alerts:

First National Financial Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of FN stock opened at C$34.52 on Thursday. First National Financial has a 1 year low of C$32.12 and a 1 year high of C$45.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$36.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$36.43. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.27. The company has a current ratio of 8.24, a quick ratio of 8.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5,933.00.

First National Financial Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a $0.196 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $2.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.81%. First National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.94%.

In related news, insider FNSC Holdings Inc. purchased 1,316 shares of First National Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$38.02 per share, for a total transaction of C$50,038.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,746,842 shares in the company, valued at C$294,556,624.

About First National Financial

(Get Rating)

First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services commercial and residential mortgages in Canada. The company operates in two segments, Residential and Commercial segments. It offers single-family residential, and multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.