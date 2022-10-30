KeyCorp Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for Old Dominion Freight Line in a report issued on Wednesday, October 26th. KeyCorp analyst T. Fowler now expects that the transportation company will earn $2.73 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.81. The consensus estimate for Old Dominion Freight Line’s current full-year earnings is $11.79 per share.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $285.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $265.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $314.00 to $310.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $296.25.

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Up 2.3 %

NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $270.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.19, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.06. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 1-year low of $231.31 and a 1-year high of $373.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $266.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $268.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 21.56% and a return on equity of 37.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.31 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ODFL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 56.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,072,725 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,325,158,000 after buying an additional 3,282,314 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 117.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 761,387 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $195,129,000 after buying an additional 411,516 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 85.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 685,764 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $175,816,000 after buying an additional 315,164 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 39,577.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 277,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $82,956,000 after buying an additional 277,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,261,411 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,064,880,000 after buying an additional 253,333 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 6,246 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.14, for a total value of $1,874,674.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 809,569 shares in the company, valued at $242,984,039.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.28%.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

