OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.58 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 26th. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas forecasts that the savings and loans company will post earnings of $0.58 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for OceanFirst Financial’s current full-year earnings is $2.36 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for OceanFirst Financial’s FY2023 earnings at $2.95 EPS.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.05. OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 26.95%. The firm had revenue of $98.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.50 million.

OceanFirst Financial Trading Up 3.5 %

Separately, StockNews.com lowered OceanFirst Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th.

Shares of OCFC opened at $22.42 on Friday. OceanFirst Financial has a 52-week low of $18.24 and a 52-week high of $24.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.97 and its 200-day moving average is $19.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 0.79.

OceanFirst Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Michael D. Devlin sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.61, for a total value of $1,236,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,074,069.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OceanFirst Financial

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 3.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,026,809 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $60,838,000 after buying an additional 93,848 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 3.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,902,827 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $58,348,000 after buying an additional 106,245 shares in the last quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 2.1% in the first quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,750,983 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $35,195,000 after buying an additional 36,688 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 3.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,742,392 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $35,022,000 after buying an additional 50,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 6.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,431,414 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $27,383,000 after buying an additional 84,153 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.54% of the company’s stock.

OceanFirst Financial Company Profile

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. It accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

Featured Stories

