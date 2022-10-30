Equities Analysts Set Expectations for NCR Co.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSE:NCR)

NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of NCR in a report issued on Wednesday, October 26th. DA Davidson analyst M. Summerville expects that the information technology services provider will post earnings of $0.83 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for NCR’s current full-year earnings is $2.69 per share.

Get NCR alerts:

NCR (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. NCR had a return on equity of 27.28% and a net margin of 1.78%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis.

NCR Stock Up 3.6 %

NCR has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com started coverage on NCR in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens dropped their price target on NCR from $38.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on NCR from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th.

NCR stock opened at $21.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.21. NCR has a fifty-two week low of $18.06 and a fifty-two week high of $45.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.34 and a beta of 1.66.

Institutional Trading of NCR

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of NCR by 7.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 312,059 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,542,000 after purchasing an additional 22,800 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of NCR by 3.5% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 168,669 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,779,000 after acquiring an additional 5,730 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of NCR in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,940,000. Saltoro Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of NCR by 177.8% in the first quarter. Saltoro Capital LP now owns 100,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,019,000 after acquiring an additional 64,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lapides Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NCR by 38.3% in the second quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 206,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,418,000 after acquiring an additional 57,100 shares in the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NCR

(Get Rating)

NCR Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of consumer transaction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology. The Banking segment offers software, services, and hardware solutions for the financial services industry.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.