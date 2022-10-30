Q4 2022 Earnings Estimate for Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Issued By KeyCorp

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for Matador Resources in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 26th. KeyCorp analyst T. Rezvan now expects that the energy company will post earnings per share of $2.71 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.84. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Matador Resources’ current full-year earnings is $10.66 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Matador Resources’ Q4 2022 earnings at $2.71 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.52 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.52 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.78 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $2.78 EPS.

MTDR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Matador Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.75.

NYSE:MTDR opened at $65.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.37. Matador Resources has a twelve month low of $33.49 and a twelve month high of $70.75. The company has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 3.54.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The energy company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.05. Matador Resources had a net margin of 40.29% and a return on equity of 45.40%. The firm had revenue of $751.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $740.23 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.8% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is currently 4.07%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Matador Resources by 0.4% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 52,624 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,452,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Matador Resources by 0.7% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 31,718 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Matador Resources by 2.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,991 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Matador Resources by 3.5% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,846 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Matador Resources by 11.0% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,742 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. 88.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

