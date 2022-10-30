US Capital Advisors Comments on Mplx Lp’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSE:MPLX)

Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at US Capital Advisors upped their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Mplx in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 26th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now anticipates that the pipeline company will post earnings per share of $0.83 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.80. US Capital Advisors has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Mplx’s current full-year earnings is $3.24 per share. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Mplx’s FY2024 earnings at $3.24 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on MPLX. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mplx in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank Of America (Bofa) cut shares of Mplx to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Bank of America lowered shares of Mplx from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Mplx from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.86.

Mplx Stock Performance

NYSE:MPLX opened at $33.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.65. Mplx has a 1 year low of $27.47 and a 1 year high of $35.49. The company has a market capitalization of $33.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.48.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.02. Mplx had a return on equity of 28.66% and a net margin of 30.73%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. Mplx’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mplx

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Mplx by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,769 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA boosted its stake in shares of Mplx by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 44,299 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mplx by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 11,335 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mplx by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 40,468 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mplx by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 80,003 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,655,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.62% of the company’s stock.

Mplx Company Profile

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

