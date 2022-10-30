Acadia Healthcare (ACHC) to Release Earnings on Monday

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, October 31st. Analysts expect Acadia Healthcare to post earnings of $0.80 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. Acadia Healthcare had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 11.32%. The firm had revenue of $651.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Acadia Healthcare to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:ACHC opened at $83.05 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $81.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.97. Acadia Healthcare has a 52-week low of $50.07 and a 52-week high of $86.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.24.

In related news, EVP Christopher L. Howard sold 12,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.67, for a total value of $997,517.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 149,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,180,835.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Acadia Healthcare news, Director William Grieco sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.54, for a total transaction of $412,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 73,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,092,359.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Christopher L. Howard sold 12,214 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.67, for a total value of $997,517.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 149,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,180,835.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 28,094 shares of company stock worth $2,288,048 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 16,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after buying an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $70.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.88.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company offers behavioral healthcare services to its patients in various settings, including inpatient psychiatric hospitals, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, and outpatient clinics.

