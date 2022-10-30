Andersons (ANDE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 1st. Analysts expect Andersons to post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $1.29. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. Andersons had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 10.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. On average, analysts expect Andersons to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Andersons Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of ANDE opened at $34.98 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.34. Andersons has a twelve month low of $29.35 and a twelve month high of $59.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 0.72.

Andersons Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Andersons

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Andersons’s dividend payout ratio is 18.95%.

In related news, Director Michael J. Anderson sold 2,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.86, for a total value of $92,253.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 399,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,542,989.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Andersons news, Director Michael J. Anderson sold 3,210 shares of Andersons stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.59, for a total transaction of $130,293.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 326,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,258,479.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Anderson sold 2,374 shares of Andersons stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.86, for a total transaction of $92,253.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 399,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,542,989.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,235 shares of company stock worth $642,715 over the last three months. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Andersons

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Andersons by 66.3% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 14,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 5,799 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Andersons by 10.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Andersons by 24.8% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 30,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 6,139 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Andersons by 16.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,856 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Andersons by 12.0% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 35,768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 3,840 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ANDE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Andersons in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Andersons from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Andersons Company Profile

The Andersons, Inc, an agriculture company, operates in trade, renewables, and plant nutrient sectors in the United States and internationally. The company's Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores commodities; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and origination services to its customers and affiliated ethanol facilities.

