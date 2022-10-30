Repligen (RGEN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 1st. Analysts expect Repligen to post earnings of $0.68 per share for the quarter. Repligen has set its FY22 guidance at $3.13-3.20 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance at $3.13-$3.20 EPS.Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $207.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.06 million. Repligen had a net margin of 20.47% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The company’s revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Repligen to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Repligen alerts:

Repligen Price Performance

NASDAQ:RGEN opened at $181.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $205.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $186.16. The firm has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a PE ratio of 65.70, a P/E/G ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 1.11. Repligen has a 1-year low of $137.21 and a 1-year high of $306.98.

Insider Activity at Repligen

Institutional Trading of Repligen

In other Repligen news, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 4,840 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.32, for a total transaction of $1,230,908.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,900,746.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Jon Snodgres sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $440,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,181,140. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 4,840 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.32, for a total transaction of $1,230,908.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,900,746.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 46,072 shares of company stock valued at $10,770,528 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RGEN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Repligen by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 409,518 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $66,505,000 after buying an additional 15,567 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Repligen by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,213 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Repligen by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 18,214 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Repligen by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,109 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Repligen by 43.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,684 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after purchasing an additional 4,430 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on RGEN shares. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Repligen from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Repligen in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Repligen from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Repligen in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $213.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Repligen from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $254.40.

Repligen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.