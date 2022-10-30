AtriCure (ATRC) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 1st. Analysts expect AtriCure to post earnings of ($0.25) per share for the quarter. AtriCure has set its FY 2022 guidance at -$1.12–$1.07 EPS.Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical device company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.02). AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 17.62%. The firm had revenue of $84.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.30) EPS. On average, analysts expect AtriCure to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ ATRC opened at $41.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. AtriCure has a 52-week low of $32.51 and a 52-week high of $89.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.13 and a beta of 1.24.

In related news, insider Vinayak Doraiswamy sold 4,983 shares of AtriCure stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.99, for a total transaction of $229,168.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $892,481.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of AtriCure during the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of AtriCure during the 2nd quarter valued at $117,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of AtriCure by 122.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,148 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 1,732 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AtriCure during the 1st quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in AtriCure by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,470 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. 95.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ATRC. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on AtriCure from $70.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on AtriCure from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com raised AtriCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of AtriCure from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of AtriCure from $90.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AtriCure presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.29.

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems, and intercostal nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

