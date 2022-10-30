Electronic Arts (EA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 1st. Analysts expect Electronic Arts to post earnings of $1.35 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The game software company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 17.86%. On average, analysts expect Electronic Arts to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Electronic Arts Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of EA stock opened at $128.24 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $123.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Electronic Arts has a 1-year low of $109.24 and a 1-year high of $146.72. The firm has a market cap of $35.66 billion, a PE ratio of 40.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.84.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.05%.

In related news, COO Laura Miele sold 1,500 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total transaction of $196,155.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 33,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,406,949. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 6,975 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $837,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 26,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,209,040. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Laura Miele sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total value of $196,155.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 33,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,406,949. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 72,619 shares of company stock valued at $9,409,656. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Electronic Arts

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 70.1% in the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 262 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 128.9% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 293 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 164.9% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 294 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 133.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 410 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,193 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. 90.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on EA. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.77.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

