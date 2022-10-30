Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Increased by William Blair

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) – Research analysts at William Blair lifted their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Medpace in a report released on Wednesday, October 26th. William Blair analyst M. Smock now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.74 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.57. The consensus estimate for Medpace’s current full-year earnings is $6.62 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Medpace’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.70 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.70 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.81 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.81 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.90 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.90 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.87 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $10.74 EPS.

Get Medpace alerts:

MEDP has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group upgraded Medpace from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $142.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Medpace from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Medpace Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MEDP opened at $222.32 on Friday. Medpace has a 52-week low of $126.94 and a 52-week high of $235.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.19. The company has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.10 and a beta of 1.36.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.58. Medpace had a return on equity of 41.39% and a net margin of 16.50%. The business had revenue of $383.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Medpace

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Medpace by 59.8% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Medpace by 63.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Medpace in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Medpace in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Medpace by 486.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO August J. Troendle purchased 62,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $167.58 per share, for a total transaction of $10,476,263.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,893,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,577,763.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO August J. Troendle bought 62,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $167.58 per share, with a total value of $10,476,263.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,893,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $987,577,763.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO August J. Troendle bought 62,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $153.11 per share, with a total value of $9,571,824.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,080,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $931,019,039.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 489,768 shares of company stock worth $77,322,137 over the last three months. 20.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Medpace Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.