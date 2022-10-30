Brokers Issue Forecasts for Mattel, Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:MAT)

Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Mattel in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Uerkwitz now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.45. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Mattel’s current full-year earnings is $1.38 per share.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on MAT. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Mattel from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Mattel from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of Mattel from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Mattel in a report on Thursday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Mattel from $99.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mattel currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.50.

Shares of Mattel stock opened at $18.67 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.24. Mattel has a 52 week low of $18.07 and a 52 week high of $26.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mattel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Mattel by 74.7% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Mattel by 93.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in Mattel by 366.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares during the period. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in Mattel in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. 98.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, Monster High, American Girl, Polly Pocket, Spirit, and Enchantimals brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids of all ages, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Monster Trucks, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, and Fireman Sam brands.

