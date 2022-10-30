Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for LendingClub Co. Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:LC)

LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn cut their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for LendingClub in a report issued on Thursday, October 27th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Ryan now forecasts that the credit services provider will post earnings per share of $0.21 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.22. The consensus estimate for LendingClub’s current full-year earnings is $1.43 per share.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on LendingClub from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Wedbush reduced their target price on LendingClub from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on LendingClub in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LendingClub has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.75.

NYSE LC opened at $10.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.99. LendingClub has a 1-year low of $10.30 and a 1-year high of $49.21.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $330.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.97 million. LendingClub had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 24.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LendingClub in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of LendingClub by 367.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,607 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,049 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of LendingClub by 251.3% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,861 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 2,762 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of LendingClub by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,232 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of LendingClub by 1,610.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,499 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 6,119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Fergal Stack sold 6,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.86, for a total value of $83,714.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,892,084.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other LendingClub news, insider Ronnie Momen sold 33,726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.86, for a total transaction of $467,442.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 166,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,308,992.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Fergal Stack sold 6,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.86, for a total transaction of $83,714.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,892,084.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company for LendingClub Bank, National Association that provides range of financial products and services through a technology-driven platform in the United States. The company provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, small business, and equipment loans, as well as leases equipment; and unsecured personal and auto, patient finance, and education finance loans.

