Research Analysts Set Expectations for International Seaways, Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSE:INSW)

International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of International Seaways in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Nokta now forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $2.59 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.64. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for International Seaways’ current full-year earnings is $6.40 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for International Seaways’ Q4 2022 earnings at $2.59 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.03 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.03 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.21 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.21 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.26 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.26 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.27 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.27 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $8.77 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.39 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.39 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.47 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.47 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $10.00 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $10.00 EPS.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $188.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.49 million. International Seaways had a negative return on equity of 0.07% and a negative net margin of 9.66%.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley boosted their target price on International Seaways from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on International Seaways from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on International Seaways from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. BTIG Research raised International Seaways from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on International Seaways in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

INSW stock opened at $41.15 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.92. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.15 and a beta of -0.09. International Seaways has a fifty-two week low of $13.05 and a fifty-two week high of $42.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 13th. International Seaways’s payout ratio is currently -48.00%.

In other news, Director Craig H. Stevenson, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $2,000,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 119,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,800,999.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Craig H. Stevenson, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of International Seaways stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $2,000,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 119,995 shares in the company, valued at $4,800,999.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of International Seaways stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.65, for a total value of $35,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,348 shares in the company, valued at $1,652,306.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 87,499 shares of company stock valued at $3,181,482. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lesa Sroufe & Co lifted its position in shares of International Seaways by 5.4% in the first quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 132,344 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after acquiring an additional 6,744 shares in the last quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in International Seaways in the first quarter valued at $1,258,000. Pendal Group Ltd increased its stake in International Seaways by 6.6% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 561,389 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,127,000 after purchasing an additional 34,563 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in International Seaways by 10.2% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 594,754 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,729,000 after purchasing an additional 54,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. increased its stake in International Seaways by 8.7% in the first quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 701,216 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,650,000 after purchasing an additional 56,298 shares during the last quarter. 85.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About International Seaways

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated a fleet of 83 vessels, which include 12 chartered-in vessels, as well as had ownership interests in two floating storage and offloading service vessels.

