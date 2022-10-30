Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.42 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Rating) – DA Davidson issued their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Hope Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 26th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.42 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Hope Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $1.84 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Hope Bancorp’s FY2023 earnings at $1.55 EPS.

Get Hope Bancorp alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on HOPE. Wedbush lifted their target price on Hope Bancorp to $16.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Hope Bancorp to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Hope Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Hope Bancorp Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of HOPE stock opened at $13.37 on Friday. Hope Bancorp has a 12-month low of $12.48 and a 12-month high of $17.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.24.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.45. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 31.65%. The firm had revenue of $166.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,720,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $284,954,000 after buying an additional 105,803 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 2.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,691,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,758,000 after buying an additional 186,184 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 7.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,013,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,779,000 after buying an additional 469,232 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 84.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,620,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,108,000 after buying an additional 1,656,400 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 89.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,308,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,042 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hope Bancorp news, Director William J. Lewis sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total transaction of $106,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,601 shares in the company, valued at $250,462.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hope Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 3rd will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.94%.

About Hope Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services for small and medium-sized businesses, and individuals in the United States. The company accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hope Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hope Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.