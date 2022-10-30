Wedbush Weighs in on IMAX Co.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSE:IMAX)

IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX – Get Rating) – Wedbush dropped their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for IMAX in a report released on Wednesday, October 26th. Wedbush analyst A. Reese now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.22. The consensus estimate for IMAX’s current full-year earnings is ($0.13) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for IMAX’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.77 EPS.

Get IMAX alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on IMAX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of IMAX from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of IMAX in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of IMAX from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of IMAX from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of IMAX from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, IMAX has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.80.

IMAX Stock Performance

IMAX stock opened at $13.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $759.03 million, a PE ratio of -54.12 and a beta of 1.29. IMAX has a fifty-two week low of $12.93 and a fifty-two week high of $21.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.78.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.07). IMAX had a negative return on equity of 3.13% and a negative net margin of 4.93%. The firm had revenue of $73.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.95 million.

Institutional Trading of IMAX

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in shares of IMAX in the 2nd quarter worth $198,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of IMAX by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 76,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after buying an additional 17,550 shares during the last quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of IMAX by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC now owns 52,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of IMAX by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,947,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,869,000 after buying an additional 38,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J. Goldman & Co LP increased its holdings in shares of IMAX by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP now owns 605,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,471,000 after buying an additional 13,003 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.32% of the company’s stock.

About IMAX

(Get Rating)

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company worldwide. It offers cinematic solution through proprietary software, theater architecture, intellectual property, and specialized equipment. The company offers IMAX Digital Re-Mastering (DMR), a proprietary technology that digitally enhances the image resolution, visual clarity, and sound quality of motion picture films for projection on IMAX screens; IMAX theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, leases, and joint revenue sharing arrangements; and digital projection systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IMAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.