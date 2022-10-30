Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Boyd Gaming in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.57 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.27. The consensus estimate for Boyd Gaming’s current full-year earnings is $5.70 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Boyd Gaming’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.53 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.00 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.09 EPS.

BYD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Boyd Gaming in a research report on Monday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised Boyd Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Boyd Gaming presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.46.

Boyd Gaming Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of BYD opened at $57.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. Boyd Gaming has a 12 month low of $46.10 and a 12 month high of $72.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.87. The firm has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.09, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.82.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $877.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $859.03 million. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 41.21% and a net margin of 16.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share.

Boyd Gaming Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio is 11.54%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boyd Gaming

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BYD. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 3.9% in the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 4,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 0.8% during the first quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 26,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 50.0% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 2.8% in the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,177,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.40% of the company’s stock.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

Further Reading

