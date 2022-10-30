Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Raised by Griffin Securities

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) – Griffin Securities upped their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Halliburton in a report issued on Wednesday, October 26th. Griffin Securities analyst K. Simpson now anticipates that the oilfield services company will earn $0.67 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.62. The consensus estimate for Halliburton’s current full-year earnings is $2.06 per share. Griffin Securities also issued estimates for Halliburton’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.66 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $0.69 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. HSBC upped their target price on Halliburton to $43.90 in a research note on Thursday. ATB Capital upped their target price on Halliburton to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday. Stephens decreased their target price on Halliburton to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Halliburton from $48.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Halliburton from $48.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.15.

Shares of NYSE HAL opened at $35.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.63 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.43. Halliburton has a twelve month low of $20.77 and a twelve month high of $43.99.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HAL. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in Halliburton during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Halliburton during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in Halliburton during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in Halliburton during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Halliburton by 115.1% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 940 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 6th. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 24.87%.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

