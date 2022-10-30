Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for HomeStreet, Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:HMST)

HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Rating) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for HomeStreet in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 26th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.79 for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for HomeStreet’s current full-year earnings is $3.96 per share.

Get HomeStreet alerts:

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.06. HomeStreet had a net margin of 25.58% and a return on equity of 14.28%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.31 EPS.

HomeStreet Trading Up 2.9 %

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of HomeStreet to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of HomeStreet to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of HomeStreet in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, HomeStreet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.75.

Shares of HomeStreet stock opened at $26.56 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.05. The company has a market cap of $496.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24. HomeStreet has a 1 year low of $25.73 and a 1 year high of $57.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HomeStreet

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HMST. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in HomeStreet by 6.7% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 175,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,320,000 after buying an additional 11,071 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in HomeStreet by 17.3% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 16,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $772,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 4,938 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HomeStreet in the 1st quarter valued at $722,000. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

HomeStreet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank that provides commercial, mortgage, and consumer/retail banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers personal and business checking, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit; credit cards; insurance; and treasury management products and services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for HomeStreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HomeStreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.