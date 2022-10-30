Zacks Research Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) – Zacks Research lowered their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report issued on Wednesday, October 26th. Zacks Research analyst U. Biswas now forecasts that the pharmacy operator will post earnings of $1.13 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.24. The consensus estimate for Walgreens Boots Alliance’s current full-year earnings is $4.47 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Walgreens Boots Alliance’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.03 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.45 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.20 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.63 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.77 EPS.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.03. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The company had revenue of $32.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Trading Up 2.6 %

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on WBA. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $32.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.92.

Shares of WBA opened at $36.58 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.27 and its 200 day moving average is $38.88. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a fifty-two week low of $30.39 and a fifty-two week high of $55.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.63 billion, a PE ratio of 7.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Institutional Trading of Walgreens Boots Alliance

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.6% during the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 16,616 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the second quarter valued at about $227,000. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 83.0% in the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 11,467 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 15,223 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 4,407 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 89.3% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 14,484 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 6,832 shares during the period. 57.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is 38.40%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare, pharmacy, and retailer in the United States (U.S.), the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.