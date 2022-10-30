Crestwood Equity Partners LP Expected to Earn Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.37 Per Share (NYSE:CEQP)

Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP – Get Rating) – Analysts at US Capital Advisors reduced their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for Crestwood Equity Partners in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 26th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now forecasts that the pipeline company will post earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.44. The consensus estimate for Crestwood Equity Partners’ current full-year earnings is $1.06 per share. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Crestwood Equity Partners’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.31 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Crestwood Equity Partners from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Crestwood Equity Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.75.

CEQP opened at $30.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of -218.86 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Crestwood Equity Partners has a 1 year low of $22.88 and a 1 year high of $32.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.83.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Crestwood Equity Partners in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Crestwood Equity Partners in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Crestwood Equity Partners in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Crestwood Equity Partners in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co increased its holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners by 30.2% in the first quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 2,333 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Energy Corp Chord sold 11,400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.71, for a total transaction of $304,494,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,585,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,033,192.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a $0.655 dividend. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. Crestwood Equity Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,871.43%.

Crestwood Equity Partners LP develops, acquires, owns, controls, and operates assets and operations in the energy midstream sector in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing North; Gathering and Processing South; and Storage and Logistics. The Gathering and Processing North segment offers natural gas, crude oil, and produced water gathering, compression, treating, processing, and disposal services to producers in the Williston Basin and Powder River Basin.

