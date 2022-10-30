Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) Reduced by Analyst

Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating) – Barrington Research dropped their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Dorman Products in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 25th. Barrington Research analyst G. Prestopino now forecasts that the auto parts company will post earnings of $0.96 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.31. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Dorman Products’ current full-year earnings is $4.75 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Dorman Products’ Q1 2023 earnings at $1.10 EPS and Q1 2024 earnings at $1.25 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. MKM Partners cut their target price on Dorman Products from $123.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Stephens cut their target price on Dorman Products from $94.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th.

Dorman Products Stock Performance

DORM opened at $82.33 on Friday. Dorman Products has a one year low of $73.32 and a one year high of $122.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $87.19 and its 200-day moving average is $97.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 18.93 and a beta of 0.57.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The auto parts company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.02. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 16.43% and a net margin of 8.45%. The company had revenue of $413.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DORM. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 372 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Dorman Products by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,406 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dorman Products by 126.9% during the 1st quarter. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 11,800 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dorman Products during the 1st quarter worth about $567,000. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dorman Products by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 243,268 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $23,118,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Dorman Products news, SVP Eric Luftig purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $74.90 per share, for a total transaction of $37,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 2,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,383.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Dorman Products

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement parts and fasteners for passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks in the automotive aftermarket industry worldwide. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake and exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and oil drain plugs, and wheel bolts and lug nuts.

