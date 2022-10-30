Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Five Star Bancorp’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:FSBC)

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC – Get Rating) – DA Davidson issued their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Five Star Bancorp in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 26th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.73 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Five Star Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $2.55 per share.

Separately, Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Five Star Bancorp from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday.

Five Star Bancorp Trading Up 1.2 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of FSBC stock opened at $28.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $495.77 million, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.10. Five Star Bancorp has a 12-month low of $23.57 and a 12-month high of $33.98.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Five Star Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in Five Star Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Five Star Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Five Star Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Five Star Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $225,000. 41.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Five Star Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. Five Star Bancorp’s payout ratio is 24.00%.

About Five Star Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Five Star Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Five Star Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company accepts various deposits, such as money market, noninterest-bearing and interest checking accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits.

Featured Stories

