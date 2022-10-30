Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for General Motors (NYSE:GM) Cut by Analyst

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) – Stock analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for General Motors in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 26th. Wedbush analyst D. Ives now expects that the auto manufacturer will post earnings of $1.50 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.99. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for General Motors’ current full-year earnings is $7.03 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for General Motors’ FY2024 earnings at $6.31 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.24 EPS.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $41.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.05 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 14.88%. General Motors’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on General Motors from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on General Motors from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on General Motors from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group downgraded General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $56.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.74.

Shares of GM stock opened at $38.85 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.52. The company has a market cap of $55.19 billion, a PE ratio of 6.58, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. General Motors has a 12-month low of $30.33 and a 12-month high of $67.21.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. General Motors’s payout ratio is currently 6.10%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in General Motors in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in General Motors by 220.2% in the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 602 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in General Motors by 85.8% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in General Motors in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. 79.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

