Q4 2022 Earnings Estimate for Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Issued By Griffin Securities

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Griffin Securities upped their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for Cadence Design Systems in a report released on Tuesday, October 25th. Griffin Securities analyst J. Vleeschhouwer now forecasts that the software maker will post earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.66. The consensus estimate for Cadence Design Systems’ current full-year earnings is $3.41 per share. Griffin Securities also issued estimates for Cadence Design Systems’ Q1 2023 earnings at $0.82 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.44 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $204.00 to $198.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cadence Design Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.75.

NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $151.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $41.55 billion, a PE ratio of 53.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $164.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.63. Cadence Design Systems has a 12-month low of $132.32 and a 12-month high of $194.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The software maker reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $902.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $868.85 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 33.19% and a net margin of 22.86%. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share.

In related news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.39, for a total value of $42,097.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 94,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,860,485.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.39, for a total transaction of $42,097.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 94,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,860,485.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.42, for a total value of $9,621,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 608,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,995,785.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 318,532 shares of company stock worth $54,747,949 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDNS. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 0.4% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 16,293 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,444,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 3.7% during the second quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,780 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 5.6% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 5.5% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,260 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 0.3% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,044 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,007,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 84.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

