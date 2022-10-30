Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Expected to Earn Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.68 Per Share

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for Graco in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 26th. DA Davidson analyst M. Summerville anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $0.68 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Graco’s current full-year earnings is $2.58 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Graco’s FY2023 earnings at $2.70 EPS.

Get Graco alerts:

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $548.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.49 million. Graco had a net margin of 21.37% and a return on equity of 26.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share.

Graco Trading Up 3.6 %

Several other research firms have also commented on GGG. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Graco from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com raised Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.00.

NYSE GGG opened at $69.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.78. Graco has a 52-week low of $56.48 and a 52-week high of $81.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Graco by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,264,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $994,543,000 after buying an additional 156,441 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in Graco by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 10,106,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $600,455,000 after buying an additional 202,136 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Graco by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,402,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $380,358,000 after buying an additional 399,541 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Graco by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,966,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $359,516,000 after buying an additional 598,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in Graco by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,800,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $195,261,000 after buying an additional 57,926 shares in the last quarter. 86.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP David M. Ahlers sold 44,949 shares of Graco stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.77, for a total value of $3,181,040.73. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,609,603.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Graco Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 14th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.06%.

Graco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.