William Blair Comments on Digital Realty Trust, Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSE:DLR)

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at William Blair dropped their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 27th. William Blair analyst J. Breen now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.71 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.76. The consensus estimate for Digital Realty Trust’s current full-year earnings is $6.73 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Digital Realty Trust’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.71 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.03 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.03 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on DLR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $182.00 to $165.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Digital Realty Trust to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.07.

DLR opened at $101.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Digital Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $85.76 and a 12 month high of $178.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $107.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.61.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 4.4% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Digital Realty Trust by 5.4% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Digital Realty Trust by 4.2% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Digital Realty Trust by 2.8% during the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Digital Realty Trust by 1.6% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 95.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 6,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total transaction of $827,897.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,547,623.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO A William Stein bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $113.22 per share, with a total value of $566,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,132,200. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Dyer Corey sold 6,253 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total value of $827,897.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,547,623.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.21%.

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

