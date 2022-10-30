Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Enterprise Products Partners L.P.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSE:EPD)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at US Capital Advisors lowered their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for Enterprise Products Partners in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 26th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $0.57 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.62. The consensus estimate for Enterprise Products Partners’ current full-year earnings is $2.48 per share. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Enterprise Products Partners’ Q3 2023 earnings at $0.62 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on EPD. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Tudor Pickering cut shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enterprise Products Partners has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.44.

NYSE EPD opened at $24.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Enterprise Products Partners has a 1-year low of $20.42 and a 1-year high of $28.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.47 and a 200-day moving average of $25.88. The company has a market cap of $54.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.14.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.01. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 18.97%. The company had revenue of $16.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 69.9% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.65%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.59%.

In related news, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.78 per share, for a total transaction of $167,570.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 113,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,937,398.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPD. White Pine Investment CO bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $385,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 14,068 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 250.0% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Whitener Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,267 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 194.1% in the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 7,425 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the period. 27.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

