United Parcel Service, Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $2.75 Per Share (NYSE:UPS)

United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for United Parcel Service in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 25th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Schneeberger anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings of $2.75 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for United Parcel Service’s current full-year earnings is $12.91 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for United Parcel Service’s Q2 2023 earnings at $2.96 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $223.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $148.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $210.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.94.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

UPS opened at $167.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. United Parcel Service has a 52-week low of $154.87 and a 52-week high of $233.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $177.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $182.33. The company has a market cap of $145.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.11.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.15. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 71.90%. The company had revenue of $24.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.71 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Parcel Service

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 432,791 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $69,913,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,315 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter valued at about $606,000. Aspiriant LLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1,109.5% during the 3rd quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 18,420 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,975,000 after purchasing an additional 16,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 98,243 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,870,000 after purchasing an additional 4,814 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total value of $4,516,881.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total value of $4,516,881.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total transaction of $4,357,494.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,980,885.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.65%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

