Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC) to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $7.53 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Danaos in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Nokta now expects that the shipping company will post earnings of $7.53 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $7.55. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Danaos’ current full-year earnings is $27.68 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Danaos’ Q1 2023 earnings at $6.38 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $6.66 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $7.60 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $7.92 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $28.56 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $33.08 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Danaos in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Danaos Price Performance

Shares of DAC stock opened at $57.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.82. Danaos has a 1-year low of $52.73 and a 1-year high of $107.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.93.

Danaos (NYSE:DAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The shipping company reported $7.59 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $250.92 million during the quarter. Danaos had a net margin of 81.06% and a return on equity of 29.36%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Danaos

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in Danaos in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Danaos in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in Danaos by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 8,628 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. grew its position in Danaos by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 5,661 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Danaos in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 65.03% of the company’s stock.

Danaos Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. Danaos’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.57%.

Danaos Company Profile

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates containerships in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the United States. The company offers seaborne transportation services, such as chartering its vessels to liner companies. As of February 28, 2022, it had a fleet of 71 containerships aggregating 436,589 twenty-foot equivalent units in capacity.

